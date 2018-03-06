Crown The Empire coming to Malaysia in May

Crown The Empire are well known for their unique hybrid sound that incorporates metal core and electronica. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Texas rock band, Crown The Empire, will be coming to these parts for their Asia tour in support of their latest album, Retrogade.

The four-piece band consisting of Andrew “Andy Leo” Velasquez (vocals), Brandon Hoover (guitars, backing vocals), Hayden Tree (bass guitar), and Brent Taddie (drums), are well known for their unique hybrid sound that incorporates metal core and electronica.

The band will play in Stampark, Kuching on May 12, and The Bee, Publika on May 13.

They will play alongside Malaysian metal core band, “Sekumpulan Orang Gila”, who are reportedly performing at all their non-festival shows.

It will be no surprise that a live setting is where Crown the Empire can bring their songs to their full glory — with highly theatrical elements running through the essence of their music, all while being shrouded by strobe lighting — you can expect them to bring over one heck of a live show! — TheHive.Asia