Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Chile’s ‘A Fantastic Woman’ likely to snatch Oscar for Best Foreign Language film (VIDEO)

Sunday March 4, 2018
10:25 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chartThe Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chart

MACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5mMACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

The Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charityThe Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charity

China now hardening stance on Hong Kong, TaiwanChina now hardening stance on Hong Kong, Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, March 4 ― With Oscars today (March 4) fast approaching, showbiz experts say Chilean drama A Fantastic Woman is likely to take the Oscar for Best Foreign Language film.

It and the four other nominees in that category were honored by the Academy in Beverly Hills yesterday (March 3).

The film follows the life of a trans woman in Chile and the discrimination she faces after her older boyfriend dies of a stroke and his family won't let her attend the funeral.

Director Sebastian Lelio spoke to reporters about the movie's journery. ― Reuters

Transgender lead actor Daniela Vega joins director Sebastian Lelio as he is honoured for their film ‘A Fantastic Woman’ at the Foreign Language Film nominees cocktail reception in Beverly Hills, California March 2, 2018. ― Reuters picTransgender lead actor Daniela Vega joins director Sebastian Lelio as he is honoured for their film ‘A Fantastic Woman’ at the Foreign Language Film nominees cocktail reception in Beverly Hills, California March 2, 2018. ― Reuters pic

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram