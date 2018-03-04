Chile’s ‘A Fantastic Woman’ likely to snatch Oscar for Best Foreign Language film (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 4 ― With Oscars today (March 4) fast approaching, showbiz experts say Chilean drama A Fantastic Woman is likely to take the Oscar for Best Foreign Language film.

It and the four other nominees in that category were honored by the Academy in Beverly Hills yesterday (March 3).

The film follows the life of a trans woman in Chile and the discrimination she faces after her older boyfriend dies of a stroke and his family won't let her attend the funeral.

Director Sebastian Lelio spoke to reporters about the movie's journery. ― Reuters

Transgender lead actor Daniela Vega joins director Sebastian Lelio as he is honoured for their film ‘A Fantastic Woman’ at the Foreign Language Film nominees cocktail reception in Beverly Hills, California March 2, 2018. ― Reuters pic