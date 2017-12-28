Critically acclaimed movies coming to cinemas

Some of the films screening for ‘The Finest Five’. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Avid movie lovers who want to see more critically acclaimed movies outside of the usual blockbuster fare will now have the chance to do so in cinemas.

Twentieth Century Fox Film Malaysia and Golden Screen Cinemas have launched “The Finest Five”, which will bring five great films screened under the GSC International Screens brand.

Each month will see the release of a new movie starting from today with the Kate Winslet and Idris Elba starrer, The Mountain Between Us, followed by four more movies lined up each month all the way up to April 2018.

The remaining titles are: Battle of the Sexes (January 25, 2018), a biographical sports film starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell; black crime comedy, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (February 22, 2018) led by Frances McDormand; The Shape of Water (March 22, 2018) a monster romance film by Guillermo del Toro, and Goodbye Christopher Robin (April 19, 2018), a film about the creator of Winnie The Pooh and his son, starring Domnhall Gleeson.

“We want to bring Malaysian audiences the option of watching films that have done well overseas and at the awards circuit, and these are not usually blockbuster films. They are different and we want to bring these great emotional stories about humanity to let audiences experience these enriching films themselves,” said Moo Hon Mei the senior marketing manager of Twentieth Century Fox Film Malaysia.

She even added that if the reception of the films are good, the studio might consider bringing in more acclaimed movies in the near future.

GSC has also announced the availability of a stamp card for “The Finest Five”, where with each movie ticket bought under the banner, a stamp will be given.

Upon collection of all five stamps from all five movies, customers can redeem a special mystery gift from Twentieth Century Fox Films Malaysia.

Movies from “The Finest Five” will only screen at the following selected GSC Cinemas; GSC Pavilion KL, GSC Mid Valley Megamall, GSC 1 Utama, GSC IOI City Mall, GSC Gurney Plaza Penang, GSC Aeon Bandaraya Melaka, GSC Ipoh Parade, GSC CityONE Kuching, GSC Suria Sabah and the new GSC Paradigm Johor Bahru.

With the Malaysian international movie line-up that is year after year notorious for often missing out on the smaller titles which will then end up winning the big awards, hopefully Malaysian moviegoers will find “The Finest Five” selection a welcoming addition at cinemas. — CinemaOnline