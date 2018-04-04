Crispy’ rendang debacle: KFC poke fun with tongue-in-cheek ad

KFC Malaysia shared the image with a caption in support of MasterChef UK contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin, who was dubiously eliminated from the show. KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — KFC Malaysia took a swipe at MasterChef UK judges as the widespread furore over chicken rendang with “crispy skin” continued.

The fast food outlet joined the continuing renang wars over social media with its Instagram post last night of a bucket of fried chicken under the header: “NOT RENDANG”.

The post has racked some 3,800 “likes” and counting since then.

“The only thing that should be crispy is our fried chicken. Kudos, Masterchef @z.olpin!” KFC wrote.

Zaleha lost her place on MasterChef UK after failing to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with a nasi lemak served with chicken rendang and prawn sambal.

Her dismissal from the show became mired in controversy however when it was discovered Zaleha received criticism from Wallace about the chicken skin not being crispy.

In Malaysia, the topic stirred national debate, even drawing responses from prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicki Treadell.

Celebrity chefs Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, and Sherson Lian also gave their opinions on the matter.

Former PM Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tweeted about the incident yesterday, writing: “Maybe you are confusing rendang chicken with KFC.”

Last night, MasterChef UK told Malay Mail that Wallace was merely observing Zaleha’s chicken rendang dish didn’t have crispy skin, as opposed to saying the skin ‘should’ have been crispy.