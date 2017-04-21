‘Crazy Rich Asians’ starts filming in Kuala Lumpur

Director Jon M. Chu shared this picture of Gemma Chan, Henry Golding and Constance Wu on Instagram. KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Celeb watchers: If you’re out and about in Kuala Lumpur this weekend, you might want to keep your eyes peeled.

Crazy Rich Asians is currently filming on location in the capital.

It is understood that some scenes have already been shot in Singapore.

The film’s three main stars — Henry Golding, Constance Wu and Gemma Chan — have been sharing pictures of the KL leg of the shoot via Instagram.

Chan shared two of landmarks, KL Tower and Petronas Twin Towers, while Wu recorded her reaction to the city’s notorious traffic jams.

Good morning KL ☀️ A post shared by Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) on Apr 14, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

CRAY in Malay yesterday haaayyyy A post shared by Constance Wu (@wonstancecoo) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

She also posted another photo with her co-star Golding.

Hi guys 🐱+🐰 A post shared by Constance Wu (@wonstancecoo) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

Golding, on the other hand, shared a picture from the set.

The composer stands before his orchestra... @jonmchu 🎭 A post shared by Henry Golding (@henrygolding) on Apr 18, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

The adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s New York Times best-selling book is directed by Jon M. Chu.

The plot follows Rachel Chu (Wu), an American-born Chinese economics professor, who travels to her boyfriend Nick’s (Golding) hometown of Singapore for his best friend’s wedding — only to discover that Nick is from a family that is impossibly wealthy.

Chan plays Nick’s fashionable cousin who is referred to as “the goddess” and is known for her beauty and impeccable fashion sense.

The film also stars Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh as Nick’s disapproving mother.