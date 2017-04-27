‘Crazy Rich Asians’ adds Singapore stars to cast

Singaporean stars Pierre Png, Tan Kheng Hua and Fiona Xie are going to be filming the movie on their home turf. — Composite by CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Crazy Rich Asians is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan.

As you can tell from the title, the story is about Asians-crazy rich Asians who probably own orchards of trees that grow money like leaves-thus, the movie will also star Asian actors playing these crazy rich characters.

Many internationally known Asian stars from all over the globe have been chosen to act in the film.

The most recent additions to the cast, Warner Bros Pictures revealed, include several Singaporean stars whose roles in the film haven’t been disclosed yet.

The Singaporean stars are Pierre Png, award-winning actor and comedian of Peranakan descent who played Phua Chu Kang’s brother, Phua Chu Beng, in Phua Chu Kang; Tan Kheng Hua, also known as Margaret Phua from the same sitcom; as well as actress and host, Fiona Xie.

Other stars already cast include Chinese-American actress Constance Wu as the main character, Rachel Chu, who flies from The States to Singapore to attend her boyfriend’s best friend’s wedding. There she learns of her boyfriend’s fame and wealth that he has kept secret from her.

The Singaporean-based, Malaysian-born Henry Golding stars as Nick Young, Rachel’s boyfriend. Nick’s disapproving mother is played by Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh, while British actress Gemma Chan plays Astrid Leong, Nick’s socialite cousin.

New York-based rapper Awkwafina is one of the more recent additions to the cast. She plays Goh Peik Lin, Rachel’s best friend who helps her navigate her boyfriend’s world of elite old money.

Japanese ballerina/actress Sonoya Mizuno is Araminta Lee, the fiancée to Nick’s best friend, Colin Khoo-played by the Taiwanese-Chinese actor based in Australia, Chris Pang-whose wedding kick-started the events in the film.

The actors who play unnamed supporting characters include British-Chinese actress Jing Lusi and Malaysian born Ronny Chieng.

Crazy Rich Asians will be filmed entirely in Singapore and Malaysia. The script is written by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim.

Jon M. Chu will be directing it while the author of the source material, Kwan, takes on the role of executive producer.

Filming has already kicked off on Tuesday. No release date has been set for now. — CinemaOnline