‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ to end after fourth season

Rachel Bloom poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for her role in ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ backstage at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills January 10, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 4 — Actress and series creator Rachel Bloom took to Twitter to explain that season four of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, only just greenlit by The CW, would be the comedy’s finale.

Hit relationship comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is wrapping up with a fourth and final season, series creator and lead actress Bloom announced on April 2.

Commissioning channel The CW has included it among a raft of season renewals including Riverdale, Jane The Virgin, Dynasty and Supernatural, as well as DC Extended Universe series The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Supergirl.

Though the network did not provide further details, Bloom obliged.

Season four was rumoured to be the last outing for Golden Globe winner Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which The CW debuted after Bloom had already appeared in episodes of animated comedies BoJack Horseman and Robot Chicken.

Bloom brought extra clarity to The CW’s renewal with a post to Twitter: “Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season,” she wrote.

With Bloom playing lead character, Rebecca, a smart, engaging New York lawyer who shakes up her life with a less obvious move to California — where her summer boyfriend from 10 years before just happens to live — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend picked up two Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe and a Gotham Award following its breakthrough first season.

The show is known for going well beyond a plain reading of its title, moving viewers to question whether Rebecca is crazy or just responding in kind to the world in which she lives, while being unusually frank about the realities of romance from its main characters’ points of view. — AFP-Relaxnews