Country music singer Thomas Rhett debuts atop Billboard chart

Singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett arrives at the 11TH Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tennessee August 23, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Country singer Thomas Rhett’s latest album debuted at the top of the weekly US Billboard 200 album chart yesterday, leading six new entries in the top 10.

Life Changes, the third studio album by Rhett, sold 94,000 albums, 90,000 songs and was streamed 30 million times, totalling 123,000 album units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Electro-pop group Odesza debuted at No 2 with Moment Apart selling 63,000 album units, while alt-rock band The National entered the chart at No 3 with Sleep Well Beast selling 62,000 album units.

Other new entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart included singer-songwriter Jack Johnson at No 5 with All The Light Above and country music singers Dustin Lynch at No 7 with Current Mood and Kip Moore at No 10 with Slowheart.

Last week’s chart-topper, LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream, dropped to No 56 this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, British singer Sam Smith’s new track Too Good at Goodbyes ousted Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do from the top spot, selling 90,000 copies. — Reuters