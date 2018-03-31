Corey Feldman shares photo of ‘world’s smallest knife wound’ after alleged stabbing

Corey Feldman arrives to attend the world premiere of the film ‘The Woman in Black’ at the Royal Festival Hall in London January 24, 2012. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 31 — Corey Feldman shared a photo of his scar to update fans after he claimed he was attacked earlier this week.

“The worlds smallest knife wound…..or?!?! Yes I was attacked 2 days ago, yes they used some sort of sharp weapon, and yes it went into my body!” Feldman captioned the picture of the tiny wound on his body on Thursday.

He continued: “This is what the scar looks like now, obviously if it was a knife I got very lucky & Im blessed! If it was a syringe, I will pray 4 the best results! God bless!! #kids2#coreystruthiscoming#preserveinnocence”

Feldman, who speculated he had possibly been stabbed with a syringe, was tested for infections after the alleged incident.

His bodyguard, known only as Jeff V. and who was with Feldman at the time of the alleged attack, told TMZ on Thursday that hospital tests have come back clean and clear of any hard drugs or infectious diseases.

As previously reported, Feldman tweeted pictures from the hospital on Wednesday after he was allegedly attacked the night before.

The 46-year-old actor and musician — who appeared in cult 1980s movies including Gremlins, The Goonies and The Lost Boys — was given a check-up at hospital but no wound was found.

“I’m in the hospital! I was attacked 2nite! A man opened my car door & stabbed me w something! Please say prayers 4 us! ????????” Feldman tweeted.

“Thank God it was only myself & my security in the car, when 3 men approached! While security was distracted w a guy a car pulled & attacked! I’m OK!”

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

Feldman said the attack occurred around 10:45pm on Tuesday as he was waiting at a red light, bodyguard in the passenger seat, in the Los Angeles suburb of Tarzana, the LAPD confirmed.

His attorney Perry Wander was quoted as telling celebrity news website The Blast that Feldman had “filed a formal police report that three young Hispanic males jumped out of their vehicle and attempted to instigate a fight with Mr Feldman’s security guard and... one of the males approached Corey Feldman’s side of the vehicle opened his door and attacked him with a sharp object.”

Feldman then drove himself to a hospital, according to LAPD spokesman Drake Madison, who said there was “no laceration to Feldman’s abdomen.”

Police later said they have opened investigations into the alleged attack.