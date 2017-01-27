Coppola classic ‘Apocalypse Now’ to get videogame version (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — Francis Ford Coppola is developing an interactive, psychological horror videogame based on his epic Vietnam War film Apocalypse Now. He's also asking the public to contribute US$900,000 (RM3.98 million) toward the cost of making it.

The Oscar-winning director launched a Kickstarter page to raise funds for the game, which he said would take about three years to develop. One day after Coppola's announcement, the fund had reached US$55,000.

US director Francis Ford Coppola directed the 'Godfather' mafia saga and Vietnam epic 'Apocalypse Now', which have earned him multiple Oscars and a reputation as an uncompromising artist. — AFP picThe director said in a statement that the interactive game will involve role playing, with gamers taking on the character of US army Captain Willard, played by Martin Sheen in the 1979 movie, who is on a secret mission to assassinate renegade Colonel Kurtz, played by Marlon Brando.

Apocalypse Now won a best picture Golden Globe but just two Oscars for sound and cinematography. However, it is now regarded as one of the most influential war films of all time and in 2000 was chosen for preservation by the US National Film Registry. The game is due to launch in 2020. — Reuters