Comedian Kevin Hart teases co-star Dwayne Johnson at ‘Jumanji’ premiere (VIDEO)

Actors Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', at the Vue West End, Leicester Square, in central London December 7, 2017. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 9 ― Dwayne Johnson walked the green carpet for the premiere of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle just days after it was publicly revealed he is due to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Johnson was joined at the movie's premiere in a chilly London on Thursday night (December 7) by comedian and actor Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a continuation of 1995 Robin Williams classic Jumanji but the storyline is different.

In the original, two children unleash the jungle into their house and hometown by playing an enchanted boardgame.

In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, four high school students ― a geeky girl, a cheerleader, a jock and a bullied boy ― get sucked into a Jumanji video game where they have to survive the jungle but in avatars that are completely different from their characters.

Hart said people will be “blown away” by the movie's scale.

Gillan and director Jake Kasdan said their new film sticks to the spirit of the original movie but brings a whole new “spin” to the story.

Speaking about the revelation he is due to get his own star on the Walk of Fame, Johnson said he was “honoured”, although Kevin Hart jokingly threatened to be the first person to “pee” on his friend's star.

Jack Black added being given a star was probably better than having a tombstone.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is due to be released in UK and US cinemas on December 20. ― Reuters