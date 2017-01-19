Ellen DeGeneres racks up 20 People’s Choice Awards in two decades

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres pose backstage at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles January 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres yesterday earned the title of most decorated People’s Choice Awards winner, taking home her 20th award over a two-decade period.

This year, DeGeneres won three awards, including favourite daytime TV host, favourite animated movie voice and favourite comedic collaboration award, which she won with singer Britney Spears.

“The only thing that would make me happier, and not a lot happier, because this makes me happy, but if it was voted on by animals because I love animals and I think they know how much I love them,” DeGeneres said at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

In the acting categories, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Tom Hanks, Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara and Johnny Depp also took home awards, which are voted on by fans.

The Big Bang Theory was named favourite network TV comedy for a fifth consecutive year.

In music, Justin Timberlake was voted favourite male artist and won favourite song for Can’t Stop the Feeling!

American girl group Fifth Harmony was named favourite group for the second year in a row. — Reuters