Comedian, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor Shelley Berman, dies at 92

Shelley Berman, with his wife Sarah. — www.shelleyberman.com pic via AFPLOS ANGELES, Sept 2 — Grammy winning and Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Shelley Berman, who recently played Larry David's father on Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died at the age of 92.

Berman's publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed that he died early yesterday morning due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease at his home in Bell Canyon, California (via Variety).

Recognised as one of the most successful stand-up comedians of the 1950s and '60s, the stand-up comedian's 1959 live record, Inside Shelley Berman was the first comedy album to be certified gold (with more than 500,000 sales) and was the first non-musical recording to win a Grammy Award.

Berman was also the first stand-up comic to perform at Carnegie Hall, and soon crossed over into mainstream popularity, which led him to appear on numerous TV shows — variety, comedy and even drama — over the decades, including as a guest on shows hosted by the likes of Steve Allen, Jack Paar, Dinah Shore, Perry Como, Andy Williams, and Dean Martin.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sarah, his daughter Rachel Berman, and two grandsons. — AFP-Relaxnews