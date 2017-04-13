Last updated -- GMT+8

Comedian Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie Murphy, dies at 57

Thursday April 13, 2017
07:35 AM GMT+8

Murphy (left) died yesterday in New York of leukemia. — AFP picMurphy (left) died yesterday in New York of leukemia. — AFP picBERLIN, April 13 — Comedian Charlie Murphy, a performer on Chappelle's Show and Eddie Murphy's older brother, has died at the age of 57.

Murphy died yesterday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati (via Variety).

The elder Murphy — sometimes credited as Charles Murphy - was a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, but was perhaps best-known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show on Comedy Central.

He made his big screen debut in 1989's Harlem Nights, directed by his younger brother Eddie, but went on to appear in other films, such as Spike Lee's Mo' Better Blues and Jungle Fever, and also co-wrote some of his brother's movies, such as Norbit and Vampire in Brooklyn (via Rolling Stone). — AFP-Relaxnews

