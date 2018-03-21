‘Santa Clarita Diet’: Come blood or gore, it’s all about the family

Even covered in blood, Drew Barrymore still manages to look adorable in ‘Santa Clarita Diet’. — Picture courtesy of NetflixBANGKOK, March 21 — Hollywood sweetheart Drew Barrymore and her dashing co-star Timothy Olyphant were in Bangkok, Thailand recently to promote the second season of Netflix’s cannibalistic-comedy series Santa Clarita Diet.

The charismatic duo play married realtors Sheila and Joel Hammond who live in the suburbs of Los Angeles with their teenage daughter Abby, played by Liv Hewson.

The twist in this tale is Sheila becomes a zombie overnight and needs to eat human flesh to survive.

Sheila’s cravings are escalating, and the family must accommodate her quest to murder people for her meals. Furthermore, the Santa Clarita community realises more people are missing from its neighbourhood.

A former child star who shot to fame as Gertie in hit sci-fi E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982, Barrymore, 42, took a break from the industry to raise her two daughters.

She wasn’t looking to re-join the entertainment world but, with much coaxing, after looking at the script of Santa Clarita Diet she came on board.

“It was my best decision, especially since my life was kind of falling apart at that point.”

The 49-year-old Olyphant jibed, “Yeah, it took her two weeks just to reply my email, inviting her to be on the show.”

Barrymore went on, “I liked the script because Victor Fresco (series creator) wanted it to be about a good marriage and to show the sacrifices it takes to make it work. It could be metaphors for everyone trying to make their marriage and family work.

“When you are in a long-term relationship and one partner makes a life-changing decision like expressing an ambition they didn’t have before, it’s very disruptive to the relationship,” said Olyphant, who has been married to Alexis Knief for 27 years.

Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore were presented with Phuang malai (Thai jasmine galands) for good luck, after a meet and greet session with fans at Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok. — Picture courtesy of Netflix“The key to making a relationship work is, what you are willing to do to accommodate the other person’s dreams.

“As a woman in her 40s, who prioritised her children for many years, I could relate to Sheila tackling her new challenges and I thought, we could do it together.”

Barrymore also said she didn’t want to watch a couple argue or deal with dysfunctionality.

“I want to see people making it work, that’s important to me.”

Olyphant liked the concept because it was a wonderful combination of old fashioned family values and yet like nothing he’d seen on TV before.

“And it’s the only TV show with Drew Barrymore in it,” said the jovial father of three.

When asked how she agreed to play a zombie, Barrymore answered, “I could never play a frightful character and I was not interested in a dark show.”

Barrymore, who also runs seven companies, agreed to the script because eating people is only one element of the story: It’s really all about marriage, the sweetness of a family and comedy.

“There are some everyday things going on like Abby’s school issues, Yelp reviews and garden hoses going missing that guides the show.”

The Justified actor chipped in, “Drew is such an authentic person and you see that in all her performances. There is no separation from her on or off camera, so no matter how much blood you put on her face — she is still adorable.

“Besides the part about eating people, it’s the best thing to happen to Joel and Sheila,” said Olyphant, who feels season two is deeper and better than season one.

“Likewise, Tim was the perfect dose of comedic and handsomeness holding it all together to play Joel.

“We just want people to escape their daily lives and just be entertained,” said Barrymore.

Having never worked on a TV show before, Barrymore had no idea what it was like to get a new script every week.

“My biggest fear was, what do I do if I don’t like the script, I’m stuck. I was terrified ...”

To which Olyphant quipped, “I keep telling you — you are Drew Barrymore, tell them to change it.”

Without batting an eyelid, she continued with a smile, “Yeah, I could have, but fixing problems every week is not fun or easy.

“You are acting 17 to 18 hours a day, learning 12 pages of dialogue; I did not want to fix problems behind the scenes.

“Thankfully Victor promised to be on set every day and his writing is so thorough. Now I look forward to the script every week and the mini rehearsals we have is the most fun I’ve had.

“I also feel safe working with this team and we are doing and saying the weirdest stuff.”

Olyphant said their supporting cast, Hewson and Skyler Gisondo who plays their neighbour’s son Eric Bemis, also play a vital role in the success of the series.

“They both have different rhythms and come at the script with different styles yet blend in seamlessly.”

Barrymore, who claims to be a teenager at heart, said Hewson and Gisondo give the show a good balance and help reach a wider audience.

On the amazing chemistry between the couple, Olyphant credited the talented cast and scriptwriters, while his co-star said, working with a team where everyone puts in 1,000 per cent made it very easy.

Many scenes in the show feature the Charlie’s Angels actress devouring human body parts with gusto. These items are usually made up of dehydrated apples, pieces of flavoured rubber, fermented rice or wet cake.

“I never know what I am biting into and it all tastes disgusting. There is nothing I have tried on the show that makes me want to go back for more.

“Off the list, the least revolting item was the wet cake — which was supposed to be a raw chicken leg,” said Barrymore.

The weirdest things the pair have eaten off screen and enjoyed was cow’s tongue for Olyphant while Barrymore once had a grasshopper covered in sriracha hot sauce in Mexico.

Asked what they were willing to do for their loved ones, Barrymore said, “Anything for my children (although hopefully, it never comes to eating people)”.

“I love being needed by my friends, it’s like a confirmation that you are not a douche bag.

“It’s like the Oscars for friendship when a friend chooses me in their hour of need,” said the bubbly artist.

Comedic Olyphant said, “I’m a pretty loyal friend, but if you ask me to pick you up at the airport, that relationship is over.”

Santa Clarita Diet season two launches globally on Netflix this Friday.