Colin Trevorrow will return to direct ‘Jurassic World 3’

Director Colin Trevorrow attends the premiere of 'The Book of Henry' in Culver City, California, June 14, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 1 — Steven Spielberg has confirmed that Colin Trevorrow will be returning to direct Jurassic World 3.

Spielberg reportedly told Entertainment Weekly that Trevorrow “is going to write and direct the third Jurassic World story”.

Universal Pictures had previously announced that Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World in 2015, would be co-writing Jurassic World 3 with Emily Carmichael.

Trevorrow also co-wrote the franchise’s second film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which was directed by J.A. Bayona and is set to open on June 22.

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled for release on June 11, 2021.