Colin Firth’s wife admits fling with man she accused of stalking her

Firth and Giuggioli released a joint statement yesterday confirming that she had an affair with the man she had accused of stalking her.LONDON, March 30 — There’s been an unexpected development in the stalking case involving Colin Firth’s wife, Livia Giuggioli.

The couple released a joint statement yesterday confirming that she had an affair with the man she had accused of stalking her.

Firth and Giuggioli also admitted in the statement that they had separated at the time of the affair but had since reconciled.

“A few years ago, Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited,” the statement read.

The response came after Giuggioli’s alleged stalker, journalist Marco Brancaccia claimed the accusations were an effort to conceal the affair that happened between 2015 and 2016 — an allegation that Firth and Giuggioli deny.

“Subsequently, Mr Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public. The reporting this week on this case is understood to be the consequence of a leaked court document. This is greatly to be regretted.”

In an interview with UK’s Daily Mail, Brancaccia denied that he had been stalking Giuggioli: “My ‘stalking’ consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an email. I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work.”

Firth and Giuggioli who have been married since 1997 were thought to have one of Hollywood’s most rock-solid relationships.