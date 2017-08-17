Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman star in ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ (VIDEO)

Thursday August 17, 2017
01:33 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Here is the new trailer for A24’s intense psychological horror The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

In the film, Colin Farrell stars as a surgeon who takes a young teen (Barry Keoghan) under his wing, only for the boy’s behaviour to turn sinister.

Nicole Kidman plays Farrell’s wife, while Alicia Silverstone plays the teen’s mother.

The brief synopsis of the film reads: “A prominent surgeon adopts a teenager into his family, but as the teen’s actions grow increasingly sinister, the doctor is forced to make a terrible decision.”

The Killing of a Sacred Deer is set for release on October 27.

