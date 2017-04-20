Colin Farrell faces Nicole Kidman’s wrath in ‘The Beguiled’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 20 — Check out this first trailer for Sofia Coppola’s new film The Beguiled that stars Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell among others.

The film is based on the Thomas Cullinan novel of the same name and it centres on a seminary for young ladies in Civil War-era Virginia. Kidman plays the headmistress who finds the school’s seclusion disrupted when a wounded soldier (Farrell), arrives and kicks off a yarn of seduction and jealousy.

The film also stars Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Angourie Rice and Oona Laurence.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The Beguiled is an atmospheric thriller from acclaimed writer/director Coppola. The story unfolds during the Civil War, at a Southern girls’ boarding school. Its sheltered young women take in an injured enemy soldier. As they provide refuge and tend to his wounds, the house is taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries, and taboos are broken in an unexpected turn of events.”

The Beguiled is set for release on June 30.

A screengrab of Sofia Coppola’s chilling new film ‘The Beguiled’ that stars Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell among others.