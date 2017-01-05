Coldplay releases fan-based video for ‘Amazing Day’

Coldplay took to Facebook to unveil its new crowd-sourced video for the track ‘Amazing Day’. — AFP pic LONDON, Jan 5 ― Coldplay has revealed its new crowd-sourced video for the track Amazing Day.

The band took to Facebook to unveil the film, which comprises footage taken by fans all over the globe over a 24-hour period. From hospital visits to tropical sunsets, the film offers a snapshot of everyday life in various destinations across the world.

The group uploaded the clip with the introduction: "On November 19 2016, we asked you to show us what was happening in your corner of the world for our Amazing Day global film project. Thousands of you did. Here is the finished film."

To watch the video, see www.facebook.com/coldplay ― AFP-Relaxnews