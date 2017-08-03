Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Coldplay pays tribute to Chester Bennington with ‘Crawling’ cover (VIDEO)

Thursday August 3, 2017
11:33 AM GMT+8

NEW JERSEY, Aug 3 ― Coldplay frontman Chris Martin honoured the late Chester Bennington during the band’s US tour in New Jersey, on Tuesday, by performing a stirring solo piano rendition of Linkin Park’s hit song Crawling.

Martin dedicated the song to “anyone who’s missing someone,”  and restarted the song after a false start, saying that he wanted to get it right and give the song the respect it deserves.

Footage of the video was shared online by fans as well as Linkin Park band members, with rapper Mike Shinoda thanking Coldplay for the heartfelt tribute.

Bennington died by suicide on July 20, aged 41.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the National Stadium in Singapore March 31, 2017. — Reuters picChris Martin of Coldplay performs at the National Stadium in Singapore March 31, 2017. — Reuters pic

