Coldplay and Samsung team up on virtual reality livestream

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 11 — Next week, Coldplay’s show at Chicago’s Soldier Field will be broacast live in virtual reality to fans in 50 countries, provided they have a Samsung Gear VR headset and compatible phone.

The band’s show, part of their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour, is scheduled for August 17 and will be available through the Samsung VR service starting at 8:30pm.

Those who tune in live will be able to hear Coldplay’s music and experience the show’s pyrotechnics and laser lights as they happen.

Following the show, a concert replay will be available via Samsung VR for a limited time. Virtual reality has increasingly been used to bring an enhanced music experience to fans.

During the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards, an accompanying app allowed users everywhere to livestream a 360º virtual reality view of the show.

A newly launched concert film from English rock band Queen called “VR The Champions” offers an immersive, 360º 3D performance available for iPhone, Android and on most web browsers, and compatible with all VR viewing systems. — AFP-Relaxnews