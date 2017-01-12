Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:42 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Coen brothers to work on their first TV series ‘Buster Scruggs’

Thursday January 12, 2017
11:49 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The King is back! Elvis lives on Down UnderThe Edit: The King is back! Elvis lives on Down Under

ProjekMMO: Masjid penuh bila ustaz ‘Ali Setan’ berceramahProjekMMO: Masjid penuh bila ustaz ‘Ali Setan’ berceramah

The Edit: Will Smith in talks for ‘Dumbo’The Edit: Will Smith in talks for ‘Dumbo’

10 things about: Adenan Satem, the people’s chief minister10 things about: Adenan Satem, the people’s chief minister

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Coen brothers are set to write and direct their first TV series. — AFP picThe Coen brothers are set to write and direct their first TV series. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Film directors Joel and Ethan Coen are crossing over to the small screen, reports Variety.

The brothers are to write and direct their first-ever TV show, a Western called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

According to sources, the project was too large and challenging to be made into one feature film, and so will now be shot as a miniseries.

Plot details are currently unknown, though the show will intertwine six different story lines.

Sources have also told Variety that Annapurna Television, who is partnering with the Coens on the project, intends to use a more “innovative approach” for the show, possibly combining both television and theatrical.

The Coens most recently wrote and directed Hail, Caesar! and also wrote the script for the George Clooney-directed Suburbicon. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline