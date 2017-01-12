Coen brothers to work on their first TV series ‘Buster Scruggs’

The Coen brothers are set to write and direct their first TV series. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Film directors Joel and Ethan Coen are crossing over to the small screen, reports Variety.

The brothers are to write and direct their first-ever TV show, a Western called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

According to sources, the project was too large and challenging to be made into one feature film, and so will now be shot as a miniseries.

Plot details are currently unknown, though the show will intertwine six different story lines.

Sources have also told Variety that Annapurna Television, who is partnering with the Coens on the project, intends to use a more “innovative approach” for the show, possibly combining both television and theatrical.

The Coens most recently wrote and directed Hail, Caesar! and also wrote the script for the George Clooney-directed Suburbicon. — AFP-Relaxnews