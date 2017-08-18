Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Cobie Smulders, Justin Long star in ‘Literally, Right Before Aaron’ (VIDEO)

Friday August 18, 2017
12:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Woman finds diamond ring stuck on a carrot 13 years after losing itThe Edit: Woman finds diamond ring stuck on a carrot 13 years after losing it

The reason why Lee Kuan Yew’s grandson left SingaporeThe reason why Lee Kuan Yew’s grandson left Singapore

The Edit: Check out these latest video game releasesThe Edit: Check out these latest video game releases

The Edit: In UK, female wrestlers grapple with acceptanceThe Edit: In UK, female wrestlers grapple with acceptance

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — Things get painfully awkward when a young man tries his best to endure his ex-girlfriend’s wedding.

Adam, played by Justin Long, is still reeling from his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Allison (Cobie Smulders) when he learns that she is engaged to “Mr. Perfect” Aaron (Ryan Hansen).

What is worst is that she also invites him to attend the wedding — and he finds himself unable to decline.

Written and directed by Ryan Eggold, the romantic comedy premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in April 22 this year and also stars John Cho, Kristen Schaal, Peter Gallagher and Dana Delany. 

Things get painfully awkward when a young man tries his best to endure his ex-girlfriend’s wedding. — Screen capture via YouTubeThings get painfully awkward when a young man tries his best to endure his ex-girlfriend’s wedding. — Screen capture via YouTube

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline