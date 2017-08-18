Cobie Smulders, Justin Long star in ‘Literally, Right Before Aaron’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — Things get painfully awkward when a young man tries his best to endure his ex-girlfriend’s wedding.

Adam, played by Justin Long, is still reeling from his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Allison (Cobie Smulders) when he learns that she is engaged to “Mr. Perfect” Aaron (Ryan Hansen).

What is worst is that she also invites him to attend the wedding — and he finds himself unable to decline.

Written and directed by Ryan Eggold, the romantic comedy premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in April 22 this year and also stars John Cho, Kristen Schaal, Peter Gallagher and Dana Delany.

Things get painfully awkward when a young man tries his best to endure his ex-girlfriend’s wedding. — Screen capture via YouTube