Clint Eastwood to helm terrorist train drama

Director Clint Eastwood. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, April 21 — Film veteran Clint Eastwood has reportedly settled on his next project — a film, based on the true story of a foiled terrorist attack, which he will helm.

The feature, aptly titled The 15:17 to Paris will recount the story of three American soldiers — Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone — who stopped an ISIS terrorist plot on the #9364 train from Brussels to Paris in 2015.

The film is to be based on the book The 15:17 To Paris: The True Story Of A Terrorist, A Train, And Three American Heroes — written by Sadler, Skarlatos, Stone and Jeffrey E Stern — with the script to be penned by Dorothy Blyskal.

The deal for the Warner Bros film is also said to include the life rights of the heroes, with Eastwood to begin casting right away to start production later this year. He will also produce the film with Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera and Jessica Meier (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews