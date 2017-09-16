Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Claire Foy tapped to star in ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’

Saturday September 16, 2017
'The Crown' star Claire Foy — AFP pic 'The Crown' star Claire Foy — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 — Sony Pictures Entertainment has revealed that The Crown star Claire Foy has landed the role of Lisbeth Salander in the upcoming film adaptation of The Girl in the Spider's Web.

The savvy and eclectic heroine of the Millennium series of novels which has spawned several film adaptations, has previously been portrayed by Noomi Rapace in the original Swedish trilogy and Rooney Mara in 2011's American The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo adaptation alongside Daniel Craig.

Based on the fourth instalment of the Millennium books (which begins with The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), The Girl in the Spider's Web will see Foy bring the character to life again on-screen via a script penned by Steven Knight, Fede Alvarez and Jay Basu, from the novel by David Lagercrantz.

Don't Breathe director Fede Alvarez is on board to helm the movie, with Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon to join Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird to produce (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews

