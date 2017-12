CinemaSins points out ET boo-boos (VIDEO)

E.T The Extra Terrestial— YouTube screenshotLOS ANGELES, Dec 9 — E.T the Extra Terrestial is an enduring cinema classic. But it isn’t perfect as YouTube channel CinemaSins points out.

Check out the usual plot issues and weird little quirks you may or may not have noticed about one of Steven Spielberg’s classic films.

The good news is that watching the video won't lessen the enjoyment for you because after all these years, "E.T Call Home" has a charm that survives all bloopers