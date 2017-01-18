Christopher Reeves’ Superman and Michael Keaton’s Batsuit costumes could be yours

The Superman suit from ‘Superman’ with Christopher Reeves that is up for auction at Nate D. Sanders. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — The Superman “muscle tunic” worn by Christopher Reeve in the first Superman movie from 1978, and the Batsuit worn by Michael Keaton in 1992 are on the auction block for fans with tens of thousands of dollars to spare.

The iconic costumes are being auctioned off at Nate D. Sanders.

Bidding for Reeves’ muscle tunic starts at US$40,000 (RM177,820). The item was worn in flight scenes from the first Superman movie released in 1978, and features two stitched holes on the sides, which were used to attach the flying harness and four snaps for attaching the cape.

The tunic also features the hero’s signature red and gold “S” symbol on the front.

Fans of Michael Keaton’s Batman may be interested in the Batsuit which is also up for grabs, with bidding starting at US$35,000.

The costume, which features the original cape, mask, gloves, boots, belt, and bat symbol, comes displayed on a towering 6’5” tall mannequin bearing Keaton’s face.

Keaton wore the costume in the Tim Burton-directed Batman Returns movie released in 1992.

Bidding for both items ends January 26. — AFP-Relaxnews