Christina Hendricks becomes lead on ‘Good Girls’

Actress Christina Hendricks arrives for the 42nd International Emmy Awards in New York November 24, 2014. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 12 — Announced as the new lead actress for 2017’s Good Girls, Christina Hendricks will play one of three friends who hatch a plot to rob a supermarket.

Best known for an award-winning 80-episode run through seven seasons of ad agency drama Mad Men, Christina Hendricks’ next TV project will be as a suburban mom in Good Girls.

Written and produced by Jenna Bans of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and legal episodic Scandal, as a comedy drama Good Girls intends to draw on 1991 classic road trip Thelma & Louise and the more recent TV phenomenon Breaking Bad.

As Beth, Hendricks joins Mae Whitman (Parenthood) and Retta (Parks and Recreation) to become leader of the trio.

But their successful small-time robbery turns into something much more serious when they get away with a bigger haul than they had anticipated.

Kathleen Rose Perkins, of Episodes and Colony, had previously played Beth during its pilot.

She joined Code Black for a second season concluding in February 2017.

During her time on Mad Men, Hendricks collected six Primetime Emmy nominations along with two wins from both the Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice Television Awards.

Since Mad Men launched in 2007, Hendricks has appeared in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive and The Neon Demon, voiced parts in Studio Ghibli’s From Up on Poppy Hill and Disney’s The Pirate Fairy, and accepted roles in comedies Zoolander 2, Bad Santa 2 and Fist Fight.

On TV, she co-starred in the first two seasons of historical comedy Another Period. — AFP-Relaxnews