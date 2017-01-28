Last updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 10:47 am GMT+8

Christian Slater, Jeffrey Wright to star in new library movie ‘The Public’

Saturday January 28, 2017
07:35 AM GMT+8

Actor Christian Slater. — AFP picActor Christian Slater. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — Christian Slater has landed a starring role in the upcoming dramatic comedy The Public.

The actor will share the screen with co-stars with Jeffrey Wright, Alec Baldwin and Michael Kenneth Williams, Deadline reports.

The movie, which has been written by Emilio Estevez, who will also co-star and direct, will explore the transformation of public libraries across the US into safe havens for the homeless.

A standoff between the librarians and the police is at the centre of the drama. — AFP-Relaxnews

