Christian Slater, Jeffrey Wright to star in new library movie ‘The Public’

Actor Christian Slater. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — Christian Slater has landed a starring role in the upcoming dramatic comedy The Public.

The actor will share the screen with co-stars with Jeffrey Wright, Alec Baldwin and Michael Kenneth Williams, Deadline reports.

The movie, which has been written by Emilio Estevez, who will also co-star and direct, will explore the transformation of public libraries across the US into safe havens for the homeless.

A standoff between the librarians and the police is at the centre of the drama. — AFP-Relaxnews