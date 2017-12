Christian Bale talks about message of hope in ‘Hostiles’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 21 — The year is 1892, and captain Joseph Blocker, portrayed by Christian Bale, is ordered to take his former arch enemy, Yellow Hawk, a dying Cheyenne war chief back to his tribal lands in Montana.

Hostiles, also starring Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi is a different kind Western explains Bale.

Blocker and Yellow Hawk must cooperate to survive the 1,000-mile journey and learn to understand and respect each other.

Hostiles opens in select theatres on December 22. — Reuters

Screengrab from the movie 'Hostiles' starring Christian Bale. Screengrab from the movie 'Hostiles' starring Christian Bale.