Christian Bale reveals thoughts on superhero movies

Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic pose at the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 24 — If you’ve been wondering if Christian Bale would be doing another superhero movie, you’ll be shocked to know his answer.

According to Batman News (via Collider), Bale apparently has absolutely no interest in saving the day for anyone and this is what he had to say when asked if he would be doing another superhero film in the future: “No, I’m not interested in doing that.

“I’ve never seen — I’m trying to think if that’s correct, I think I’m actually correct, I can’t remember a single superhero film that I’ve ever watched. Apart from the ones I made and like, the Christopher Reeve Superman films.”

Bale was also asked about what he thought of Richard Donner’s take of Superman, saying: “Yes, I love those. Other than that, no I’ve never seen anything.”