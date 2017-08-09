Chris Pratt’s ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ gets 2019 summer debut date

Chris Pratt poses for a portrait while promoting Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ in Los Angeles April 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Universal Pictures confirmed yesterday that it has assigned Cowboy Ninja Viking, starring Chris Pratt, a release date of June 28, 2019 — just in time for the start of the lucrative July Fourth holiday.

The news has no doubt been well-received by backers of film, which has been in the works since 2014, and now reportedly also has Michael De Luca coming aboard as one of the producers alongside Guymon Casady, Mark Gordon and Pratt (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The film is an adaptation of the Image Comics graphic novel by AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo, and will see Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World) star as a new kind of assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas: A cowboy, a ninja, and a viking.

The green light on Cowboy Ninja Viking marks yet another tie-up between Pratt and Universal — home of the Jurassic World franchise — following their most recent collaboration on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is set to open on June 22, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews