Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard tease new ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ trailer (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Universal Pictures has released a hilarious teaser trailer for highly anticipated Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom that has Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and YouTube star Zach King trying to safely upload the first trailer for the movie.

According to Entertainment Weekly, plot details for the movie will see Howard’s Claire Dearing enlisting the help of new characters played by Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith to help in her organisation called “Dinosaur Protection Group”. Together with Pratt’s Owen Grady, they must find a way to get the dinosaurs off the island as an active volcano threatens to make the animals go extinct, again.

The sequel also brings back B. D. Wong as the sinister Dr Henry Wu with franchise stalwart Jeff Goldblum also set to return as Ian Malcom. They will be joined by new cast members Geraldine Chaplin, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Ted Levine and James Cromwell.

The brief synopsis for the film reads: “With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favourite characters and dinosaurs — along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018.

A screengrab from the new ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ teaser trailer.