Chris Pine to star as Scotland’s ‘Outlaw King’ in Netflix film

Chris Pine is one of many film actors who have taken the Netflix plunge. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 25 — Chris Pine will be reunited with the Hell or High Water director, David Mackenzie, on the epic period drama Outlaw King, bringing the story of Robert the Bruce and the Wars of Scottish Independence to Netflix, reports Deadline.

Chris Pine is expected to take the role of Robert the Bruce, the Scottish king who led his country to independence from English rule in the early 14th century.

The film, being developed by Netflix, will reportedly reunite a trio from Hell or High Water, which scooped four nominations at this year’s Oscars. As well as David Mackenzie behind the camera, Ben Foster could be set to join Chris Pine on the Outlaw King cast. After playing the brother of Chris Pine’s character in Hell or High Water, Ben Foster could now step into the role of James Douglas, the Scottish knight who was a chief commander during the Wars of Scottish Independence and who became chief advisor to Robert I, King of Scots.

Outlaw King sets out to celebrate the Scottish king, whose image was somewhat tarnished by the movie Braveheart. The character, played by Mel Gibson, was portrayed as a traitor, manipulated by his father. However, the Netflix film restores the monarch’s reputation as a defender of free Scotland.

Scottish filmmaker David Mackenzie has been highly in demand since Hell or High Water. He is expected to start filming Outlaw King in August, ahead of other potential projects, including The Brotherhood, starring Michael Fassbender and Margot Robbie.

Outlaw King adds another title to the list of movies developed by Netflix, such as War Machine with Brad Pitt, Bright starring Will Smith and Okja with Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal, which is in the running for the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. — AFP-Relaxnews