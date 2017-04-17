Chris Pine, Sofia Boutella spark romance rumours after Coachella party

LOS ANGELES, April 17 — There might just be a new pair in Hollywood after Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella were spotted holding hands at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival over the weekend.

According to Entertainment Tonight, “They looked very much like a couple, holding hands throughout the evening”.

E! News meanwhile quoted a source as saying: “They were super cute. Chris kept stepping back to let her have the spotlight and wouldn't take photos but kept watching her when she would pose.

“They were together the entire time and kept walking with his hand around her waist.”

But according to People, the rumours could just be it as they reportedly revealed that the pair are said to be “friends but not dating”.

Pine and Boutella have been friends for quite some time and the actress even gushed over the actor with an Instagram post last September after she attended the premiere of his Hell or High Water.