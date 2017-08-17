Chris Hemsworth reveals he was ‘weirdly shaken’ meeting Chris Pratt

Cast member Chris Hemsworth at a panel for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 22, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Who would have thought that the mighty god of thunder would actually feel nervous meeting Chris Pratt.

Chris Hemsworth in a recent interview with Elle admitted to being starstruck when meeting his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Pratt.

“The first time I really met Chris Pratt and went on set with him and the Guardians, I was weirdly shaken.

“I don’t know why. He’s just so charismatic. And good at what he does.”

Hemsworth also spoke about how he felt similar feelings when he filmed Thor: Ragnarok opposite Cate Blanchett, who stars as Hela, the goddess of death.

“She calls you on your s**t straightaway. Which is intimidating. You walk in and you’re doing all the usual polite chats, and she’s like, ‘Chris, what are you doing? Really, that’s the story you’re gonna tell?’ And you’re like, ‘S**t, I’m not going to get away with anything with this lady. I have to drop the facade.

“She’s Cate Blanchett, for God’s sake! There’s quite a feeling of wanting to impress her. She’s like, ‘I’m a human being. Act normal.’ Before you know it, you’re drinking and telling stories and cracking jokes. She has a wild sense of humour,” he added.