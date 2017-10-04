Chris Hemsworth admits career put strain on marriage to Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky pose during the premiere of the film ‘The Huntsman: Winter’s War’ in Los Angeles April 11, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are said to have split after the Jurassic World star’s career took off, leading to a packed filming schedule all around the world.

Now another Chris — Chris Hemsworth to be exact — has admitted that his career put a strain on his marriage too.

The Thor actor told GQ Australia that in effect, he and wife Elsa Pataky led a kind of extreme long-distance relationship to the extent that “we didn’t really see each other for a few years.”

“My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he says.

“In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”

However, Hemsworth stressed that the couple have navigated their seven-year marriage through the choppy waters by learning how to balance work and home life better.

He credited quality time together as well as their three children with being the glue that keeps them together.

“Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other,” he says.

“So, make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep.”