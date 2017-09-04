Chris Evans’ shares adorable clip of him reuniting with his dog

Actor Chris Evans arrives at the European premiere of 'Captain America, Civil War' at a shopping centre in east London, Britain April 26, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Chris Evans proves that it’s no puppy love when it comes to his darling canine Dodger.

The Captain America star took to Twitter to share an adorable video of Dodger greeting him with kisses after he returned home from a 10-week film stint — and the adorable moment of course sent the internet into an emotional frenzy.

Evans captioned the heart-warming video with a simple “After 10 long weeks…” In the clip, Evans can be seen lying on his back with the pooch standing on top of him while furiously licking him.

Evan adopted Dodger in April last year while filming for his movie Gifted.

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017