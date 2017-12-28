Chris Evans, Jenny Slate fuel reconciliation rumours

Actor Chris Evans arrives at the European premiere of 'Captain America, Civil War' at a shopping centre in east London, Britain April 26, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have once again sparked talk that they may have rekindled their romance after being spotted spending the holidays together.

The couple, who split in February after nine months of dating, reportedly spent Christmas together at the Evans household. Chris’ younger brother Scott shared a selfie post with Slate on Instagram with the caption: “Christmas with my favourite Jew! @jennyslate.”

The couple first started dating in May 2016 while on the sets of Gifted. They announced their split while promoting the release of the movie earlier this year, despite expressing nothing but admiration for one another.

We’re certainly hoping their on-again-off-again relationship will turn out to be more on-again if this photo is any indication to go by.