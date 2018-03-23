Chris Evans hints he may be done playing Captain America

Actor Chris Evans arrives at the European premiere of 'Captain America, Civil War' at a shopping centre in east London, Britain April 26, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 23 — Chris Evans is reportedly hanging up his shield and won’t be playing Captain America in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4.

In an interview with The New York Times, Evans revealed that he most likely would not be renewing his contract with Marvel Studios. The report reads: “Last year, he filmed back-to-back the final two Marvel movies for which he is under contract — Avengers: Infinity War, due in April, and a sequel planned for next year.

“For now, he has no plans to return to the franchise (‘You want to get off the train before they push you off,’ he said), and expects that planned reshoots in the fall will mark the end of his tenure in the familiar red, white and blue super suit.”

This isn’t the first time Evans has hinted at leaving his superhero role, but as nothing is confirmed at the moment, we will just have to wait to see how things pan out. For now, Evans will be seen in Avengers: Infinity War which is set for release in April and next year’s as-yet-untitled Avengers 4.

While we’re talking about him, there’s also talk that Evans has called it quits yet again with Jenny Slate. The on-and-off-again couple were spotted together again in October last year. They broke up in February after close to a year of dating.