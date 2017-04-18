Chris Brown accused of punching photographer at Florida nightclub

R&B singer Chris Brown leaves court with his attorney, Mark Geragos, in Washington, January 8, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 18 — Chris Brown still seems to have anger management issues if this latest incident of him allegedly punching a photographer at a nightclub is anything to go by.

Brown is said to have “sucker punched” the photographer who had been hired to take photos during an event hosted by Brown at a nightclub in Florida.

By the time the police were contacted and arrived, the singer had already reportedly left the scene.

According to E! News, the photographer suffered a busted lip and will be seeking legal action soon.

This of course isn’t the first time the singer has been involved with physical altercation with him famously being arrested and put under probation in a 2009 after assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna.