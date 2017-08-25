Chow Yun-Fat spotted clearing uprooted tree from road after Typhoon Hato

The unnamed Instagram user poses with the veteran actor in the now-deleted photo that has since gone viral.HONG KONG, Aug 25 — It’s not every day that you bump into a screen legend, let alone one lending a helping hand in the aftermath of a category 10 typhoon.

But that’s exactly what an unnamed Instagram user reported on August 23.

In a series of posts that have now been deleted, the man wrote that he spotted a stranger clearing an uprooted tree that was blocking a road in the Kowloon Tong neighbourhood.

When he took a closer look, he realised that the good Samaritan was none other than Chow Yun-Fat.

The arrow indicates the actor lending a helping hand in the aftermath of the category 10 typhoon.According to Apple Daily, he took a selfie with the 62-year-old actor, writing: “I met Chow Yun-Fat who was helping to remove a fallen tree blocking the road during the typhoon. Please be careful”

When contacted, Chow confirmed the encounter, saying that he had been on his way home when he came across the fallen tree.

He decided to get out of his car and clear the road so that other motorists could get home safely.

Chow is currently taking a break in Hong Kong after filming a movie in Canada, Apple Daily added.