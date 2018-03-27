ChloexHalle release their debut album after three years of creating (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 27 — Singing sisters Chloe x Halle said the release of their debut album, The Kids Are Alright is surreal after creating it for three years.

“I’m grateful for the exact timing that it came out, because I feel like the songs that were put on this album were meant to be on there for a reason. You know, we have songs that just voice our frustrations and voice our insecurities and voice love that we feel and all of those different things,” explained 17-year-old Halle Bailey.

In 2014 the teenaged duo signed on to Beyonce’s record label and count her as one of their biggest inspirations.

“She’s a genius, you know, she’s taught us so much even with her little notes,” said 19-year-old Chloe.

The pair served as Beyonce’s opening act during the European leg of her 2016 “The Formation World.”

The album features 18 tracks including songs featured in the film A Wrinkle In Time and the television show Grownish, of which they are series regulars.

The sisters said the music features their favourite sounds and serves as a sort of a diary for their lives.

“This is the time where we’re transitioning into womanhood and we’re finding who we are. And we use music as therapy for us, you know, it’s in our living room, we’re in a very open space we can truly be ourselves through our music,” said Chloe.

“You’re documenting the times of your life. And I always think about, ‘Oh when I’m 30 I can listen to this the like. I remember we were here, we did this,’” added Halle. — Reuters

