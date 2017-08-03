Chiwetel Ejiofor in talks to voice Scar in ‘Lion King’ remake

Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor is reportedly in talks to voice the character of Scar in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

Helmed by Jon Favreau, who also directed the live-action reimagining of The Jungle Book, Ejiofor joins a cast that includes Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Musafa), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon) and Jon Oliver (Zazu).

The movie is currently shooting in Los Angeles and is set to debut in theatres in 2019.

Ejiofor was last seen in Marvel’s Doctor Strange, where he played the role of Mordo.