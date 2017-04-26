Last updated -- GMT+8

Blogger claims Faye Wong-Nicholas Tse romance a sham, will ‘eat dog poo’ if wrong

Wednesday April 26, 2017
05:06 PM GMT+8

A Chinese blogger claimed on Monday that the Mandopop queen and Hong Kong actor were only together to make money. — AFP picA Chinese blogger claimed on Monday that the Mandopop queen and Hong Kong actor were only together to make money. — AFP picBEIJING, April 26 — He didn’t earn his moniker ‘Big Mouth Song’ for nothing, we suppose.

Now the notorious Chinese blogger whose real name is Song Zude is so sure that Faye Wong and Nicholas Tse’s romance is a sham that he’s offered to “livestream myself eating 400g of dog poo” if he’s wrong.

Based on various news reports, Song claimed that the couple had broken up, but had signed an agreement in which they both agreed to keep up pretences for the sake of their business interests.

“According to insiders, they recently signed a break-up agreement, and will appear at the same time if there is a commercial collaboration,” he wrote on Weibo, before alleging that “their real purpose in getting back together was to make money.”

After divorcing Cecilia Cheung in 2011, Tse rekindled his romance with Wong in 2014, 11 years after going their separate ways.

However, on Monday, Song claimed that the 47-year-old pop queen and 36-year-old actor had “agreed to break up”, after the failure of the singer’s Shanghai concert last year took a toll on their relationship.

He added that Wong had grown tired of Tse’s spendthrift ways, and that he was only interested in her because she “is able to provide for him, once she’s unable to do so, of course he’ll break up with her”.

Song then added: “I dare swear if my newsbreak is wrong, I’ll live-stream myself eating 400g of dog poo.”

In a rare response, Tse rejected the claims on Facebook and said he was “looking forward” to Song’s livestream, reported Ming Pao.

Family and friends of Wong and Tse have spoken up for them too.

Veteran actor Patrick Tse, father of Nicholas, called Song’s remarks “outrageous”, reported Ming Pao.

