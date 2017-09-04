China propels ‘Dunkirk’ to number one spot

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Christopher Nolan’s film has taken the lead in the international box-office rankings with US$40.6 million (RM173.3 million) of receipts at the weekend, of which US$30 million was generated by China alone.
The running total for the epic which tells the tale of the evacuation of 400,000 British troops during WWII now stands at US$458.7 million since its premiere in July 2017.
Dunkirk is followed by The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The comedy action movie starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds took in another US$24.5 million last week, bringing its gross total to US$97.1 million.
Hot on the heels of the offbeat duo, the sinister doll Annabelle continues to enjoy terrific audience numbers. The second installment in the spin-off of The Conjuring saga directed by David F. Sandberg took in US$22.9 million to bring its running total for gross receipts to US$253.3 million dollars.
Global box office on September 3, 2017:
1. Dunkirk US$40.6 million
2. The Hitman’s Bodyguard US$24.5 million
3. Annabelle: Creation US$22.9 million
4. Despicable Me 3 US$12.3 million
5. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets US$11.3 million
6. Cars 3 US$10.3 million
7. Gintama US$9.5 million
8. The Emoji Movie US$9.2 million
9. American Made US$9.1 million
10. Wolf Warrior 2 US$8.7 million — AFP-Relaxnews