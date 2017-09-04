Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

China propels ‘Dunkirk’ to number one spot

Monday September 4, 2017
07:23 PM GMT+8

Tom Hardy arrives for the world premiere of ‘Dunkirk’ in London July 13, 2017. — Reuters picTom Hardy arrives for the world premiere of ‘Dunkirk’ in London July 13, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Christopher Nolan’s film has taken the lead in the international box-office rankings with US$40.6 million (RM173.3 million) of receipts at the weekend, of which US$30 million was generated by China alone.

The running total for the epic which tells the tale of the evacuation of 400,000 British troops during WWII now stands at US$458.7 million since its premiere in July 2017.

Dunkirk is followed by The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The comedy action movie starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds took in another US$24.5 million last week, bringing its gross total to US$97.1 million.

Hot on the heels of the offbeat duo, the sinister doll Annabelle continues to enjoy terrific audience numbers. The second installment in the spin-off of The Conjuring saga directed by David F. Sandberg took in US$22.9 million to bring its running total for gross receipts to US$253.3 million dollars.

Global box office on September 3, 2017:

1. Dunkirk US$40.6 million

2. The Hitman’s Bodyguard US$24.5 million

3. Annabelle: Creation US$22.9 million

4. Despicable Me 3 US$12.3 million

5. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets US$11.3 million

6. Cars 3 US$10.3 million

7. Gintama US$9.5 million

8. The Emoji Movie US$9.2 million

9. American Made US$9.1 million

10. Wolf Warrior 2 US$8.7 million — AFP-Relaxnews

