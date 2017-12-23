Chester Bennington’s ex-wife suing his estate

Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park committed suicide earlier this year. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Chester Bennington’s ex-wife claims his estate owes her money for child support as well as a share in his income.

Married to the Linkin Park singer from 1996 to 2005, Samantha Olit says she is owed money for child support from 2012 to 2017 – roughly around US$502,500 plus interest, TMZ reported.

Olit also wants a share in Chester’s income from non-touring merchandising as well as other royalty rights to his music.

Chester had left his retirement account to his widow Talinda, dividing up the rest of his assets between his children. He has three children with Talinda, a son with Olit and two other children from a previous relationship.