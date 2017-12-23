Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Chester Bennington’s ex-wife suing his estate

Saturday December 23, 2017
04:14 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee childrenThe Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee children

The Edit: Massimo Bottura’s latest venture to feature free food from made scrapsThe Edit: Massimo Bottura’s latest venture to feature free food from made scraps

Muslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti saysMuslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti says

The Edit: Marley’s ‘Legend’ notches record 500th week on US chartThe Edit: Marley’s ‘Legend’ notches record 500th week on US chart

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park committed suicide earlier this year. — Reuters pic Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park committed suicide earlier this year. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Chester Bennington’s ex-wife claims his estate owes her money for child support as well as a share in his income.

Married to the Linkin Park singer from 1996 to 2005, Samantha Olit says she is owed money for child support from 2012 to 2017 – roughly around US$502,500 plus interest, TMZ reported.

Olit also wants a share in Chester’s income from non-touring merchandising as well as other royalty rights to his music.

Chester had left his retirement account to his widow Talinda, dividing up the rest of his assets between his children. He has three children with Talinda, a son with Olit and two other children from a previous relationship.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline