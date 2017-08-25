‘Cheers’ actor Jay Thomas dies at 69

Thomas played Rhea Perlman’s husband Eddie LeBec on NBC’s ‘Cheers’. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Aug 25 — American actor Jay Thomas, best known for his roles in the classic sitcoms Murphy Brown and Cheers, has died at the age of 69.

Don Buchwald, his longtime agent and friend, initially reported his death due to cancer to The New York Daily News, with the news then confirmed by Variety. No other details were immediately available.

With a penchant for playing loud, boisterous characters, Thomas mastered the role of Rhea Perlman’s husband Eddie LeBec, a player with the Boston Bruins, on NBC’s Cheers, and then went on to win two Emmys for his portrayal as obnoxious TV talk-show host Jerry Gold on CBS’ Murphy Brown from 1989-98.

In addition to those screen credits, he also starred as a sportswriter on his own sitcom, Love & War, from 1992 to 1995, and had several other television appearances as well as film roles in movies such as Legal Eagles (1986), Straight Talk (1992), A Smile Like Yours (1997), Mr Holland’s Opus (1995), Dragonfly (2002) and Labour Pains (2009).

Most recently, he played Marty Grossman, the operator of a sleazy website, on the Showtime drama Ray Donovan.

Thomas is survived by his wife Sally and sons Sam, Max and JT. — AFP-Relaxnews