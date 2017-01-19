Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 2:41 pm GMT+8

Check out Woody Harrelson in ‘Wilson’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 ― A first trailer has been released for Wilson, a comedy that stars Woody Harrelson as the titular misanthrope.

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Eisner Award winner Daniel Clowes, Wilson ― which is set to premiere at the Sundance Festival later this month ― is directed by Alexander Payne (The Descendants, Nebraska).

Laura Dern and Judy Greer also star in the story of a lonely middle-aged man who reunites with his long-estranged wife (Dern) and discovers he has a teenage daughter (Isabella Amara).

Wilson opens in US theatres on March 24. ― AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from ‘Wilson’ that has Woody Harrelson playing the titular misanthrope.A screengrab from ‘Wilson’ that has Woody Harrelson playing the titular misanthrope.

